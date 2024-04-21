Kidnapping suspect arrested after leading deputies on chase in Dawson County: Officials

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A kidnapping suspect who led deputies on a chase was arrested.

According to Dawson County deputies, the incident occurred Saturday evening.

The sheriff’s office states that a Forsyth County kidnapping suspect led deputies on a chase before being boxed in on Cowart Road near Kelly Bridge Road.

The suspect, whose age and identity were not released, faces several charges in Dawson County before being taken to Forsyth County.

Officials state the victim is safe.

“We extend our gratitude to the dedicated deputies from DCSO, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol for their assistance in resolving this situation,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

