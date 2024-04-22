11-year-old, 14-year-old injured in double-shooting in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they say two children were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta.

On Sunday night, police confirmed that an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old were shot on Omaha Road Southwest.

One of the victims was driven to a Shell gas station on Campbellton Road.

The identities and conditions of the victims are unknown.

At this time, details are limited.

Investigators are on both scenes gathering more information.

The investigation is ongoing.

