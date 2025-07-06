Family of woman shot, killed during argument at car meetup pleads for shooter to turn themself in

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 22-year-old woman is begging for the gunman to turn himself in, after she was killed this week.

At a vigil on Saturday night, they remembered the daughter, sister, and aunt in Southwest Atlanta.

It wasn’t the family gathering the loved ones of Shann’Trell Bell were planning on this holiday weekend.

But on Saturday evening, they gathered with red and white balloons and candles, fighting through the pain at the vigil at Perkerson Park to honor Shann’Trell’s life.

“They took my body from the back. She didn’t even see it coming. That’s how they took my Shann’Trell,” her mother, Tameka Bell said.

Shann’Trell was enjoying a night with friends at a car meetup on Columbia Drive on Tuesday night.

Her mother says Shann’Trell had recently taken an interest in cars and it was becoming her passion.

The family said someone started arguing with Shann’Trell at the meetup and when she was trying to leave, they shot her in the back, killing her.

“They didn’t have to hit her in the back like that. They didn’t have to take her like that,” Tameka Bell said. “Shann’Trell was the life of the family.”

“That was my sister through thick and thin. Through everything,” Shann’Trell’s sister Briana said.

The family is pleading for the person who fired the gun to turn themself in.

“Everybody angry and we just want whoever did it to be caught,” Briana Bell said.

“Y’all did it wrong when you took her. Do it right and just turn yourself in,” Tameka Bell said.

The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Shann’Trell’s burial.

