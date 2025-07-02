Woman shot, killed after fight near DeKalb County business

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a woman was shot and killed after an argument on Wednesday morning.

DKPD Lt. Adam Quigley told Channel 2 Action News that officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a hospital on reports of a woman who had been shot.

A witness told officers that the victim was shot near the Auto Zone store at 1262 Columbia Drive near Decatur after a physical fight.

The woman was shot at least once and died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say they don’t know yet if the victim was part of the fight or if she was a bystander who was accidentally shot.

Police do not yet have any information about a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Quigley said investigators hope they can review surveillance video from nearby businesses later today.

