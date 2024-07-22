“All good!” New Mediterranean food spot opens in Dunwoody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A new Mediterranean spot is now in Dunwoody.

Yoffi, part of DASH Hospitality, has opened at The Village Dunwoody as an homage to a lighter style of life in Mediterranean eating.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Yoffi translates to, “all good” and is permanently housed in a fun, bright orange food truck.

According to DASH Hospitality, the location is affectionately dubbed “Funwoody” by locals. The new Yoffi food truck follows the success of Bar{n} booze {n} bites, Morty’s Meat & Supply, and the 30A-inspired Message in a Bottle.

“I love the flavors of the Mediterranean, and I wanted to infuse that into our already bustling group of restaurants in Funwoody,” said DASH Hospitality owner David Abes. “The neighborhood and surrounding suburbs have all responded so well to Yoffi’s quick availability for lunch and dinner complete with vegetarian options. We have also had guests swear that it’s the best falafel in town!”

TRENDING STORIES:

Menu items include a variety of house-made dips served with fresh pita such as the Roasted Pepper and Feta and Silky Smooth Hummus.

Entrees include five different bowls including; Falafel with Tahini, Wood Roasted Mushrooms with Harissa dressing, Rotisserie Chicken, Za’atar with a mild red chili relish, a Gyro Burger, and a double cheeseburger smeared with Simcha sauce.

They also offer shareable items in a fun bag.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Education company suggests focusing on “big three″ to get your child ready for back to school

©2024 Cox Media Group