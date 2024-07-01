Alabama teacher of the year, 8-year-old son killed in crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alabama Teacher of the Year was killed in a crash alongside her young son Thursday night.

Brundidge police said Heather Minton, 40, and her 8-year-old son Conners were killed on Highway 441 in Pike County. Six other people were injured in the crash.

Minton taught science at Pike County High School and was named Teacher of the Year in 2023. She taught for 15 years and also was a devoted member of the Brundidge Methodist Church.

“Conners was a fun, caring friend to all. He enjoyed playing baseball, soccer, and basketball with the Troy Rec League and swimming with his little brother,” family members wrote in his obituary. “His favorite activity was playing games on his iPad. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Minton and her son will be laid to rest next to each other.

So far, the community has raised $23,602 to help with their funeral expenses.

