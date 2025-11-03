Air traffic controller picks up second job after missing paycheck due to government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An air traffic controller in the Washington, D.C. area is speaking out about the impact of the ongoing government shutdown, saying it has forced him to take on a second job to make ends meet.

Jack Criss, a single father and veteran air traffic controller, has taken a second job delivering food for DoorDash to cover his daughter’s high school tuition after missing his paycheck due to the shutdown.

“I could get fired for this. I could get in trouble,” Criss said, acknowledging the risk of speaking publicly.

Criss, who has been an air traffic controller for sixteen years, expressed feelings of demoralization and betrayal, stating that he and his colleagues feel abandoned by their leaders.

“The unknown is what’s causing me anxiety… but I am seeking therapy,” Criss told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

Criss says air traffic controllers cannot afford distractions or mistakes, as there is no margin for error.

“You have to perform perfectly,” Criss explained.

However, Criss shared his motivation to continue working under these conditions.

“When I look at that baby in the eyes... well, she’s 15, she’s not a baby, but when I look her in her eyes, that’s my motivation,” Criss said.

He urged congressional leaders to pass a resolution expressing a sense of hopelessness about the situation.

