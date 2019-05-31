75 years later, WWII vet's remains will be returned home to north Georgia

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - The remains of a sailor from Walton County killed in action in the South Pacific 75 years ago is finally coming home.
Navy Reserve Seaman Second Class Deward Duncan was in the Navy during World War II and was killed in action in the Gilbert Islands in the South Pacific. He was 19-years old.
We hear from the sailor's niece about what this means for her family, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
This week, the Navy notified his niece that Duncan's remains were found at a burial site on the island where he fought and died.
His remains will be flown into Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport next week. A funeral with full military honors will take place next Saturday at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe.
