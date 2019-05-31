Serious crash involving police vehicle shuts down all lanes of I-285 E

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A serious crash has shut down all lanes of I-285 E just before North Peachtree Road.
Police said a Dunwoody police SUV and a tractor trailer were involved in the crash as well as at least one car.
Police said the Dunwoody officer was working another accident on the right shoulder of the highway. As traffic was slowing down for that accident, a commercial vehicle struck another car and caused a chain-reaction crash.
The truck driver was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.
Traffic is currently being diverted onto Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
NewsChopper 2 was over the highway, where debris littered the road and crews were working to clean up the scene.
Traffic is backed up for miles. It appears police are trying to turn cars around to exit the highway.
#REDALERT continues in DeKalb: Crash...I-285/eb (Inner Loop) past Chamblee Dunwoody (Exit 30). All lanes SHUTDOWN. Traffic diverted. HEAVY delays in both directions. Take 400/sb to 85/nb as an alternate. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/Ot91N5mGOx— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) May 31, 2019
We're working to learn more about the conditions of the victims and when the road may reopen, for Channel 2 Action News.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dangerous raccoon dogs terrorizing town, officials say
- Rapper surrenders on charges connected to shooting outside The Varsity
- 22-year-old woman killed after crashing into stopped tractor-trailer
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}