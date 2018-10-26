60+ arrested in opioid pill operation in metro Atlanta

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Dangerous opioids and the people accused of selling them are now off the street
The Spalding County sheriff's office sent Channel 2 Action News pictures of the raids and people arrested in the operations.
Deputies arrested more than 60 people. Investigators said they obtained more than 100 arrest warrants.
We'll explain why officials think these arrests will help in the fight against opioids in metro Atlanta on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}