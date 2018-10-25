Employee at 'world renowned' tattoo shop accused of sexually assaulting customer

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said an employee at a local tattoo and piercing shop sexually assaulted a woman who came in for a piercing.
Police arrested the employee and the shop’s owner, and investigators believe there could be more victims.
The alleged incident happened at All or Nothing Tattoo in Smyrna.
Brandon Bond is the owner, and the business claims to be one of the “world’s most successful tattoo empires,” with clients that include pro athletes and celebrities. He was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a group of teens inside the shop.
Nicholas Gamboa is the employee who Smyrna police said sexually assaulted the woman who came in for a piercing on Monday.
