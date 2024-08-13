2 people injured after tree falls on driving car, power lines in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Stone Mountain Police Department said two people were injured after a tree fell on a car.

Police posted a photo of the incident’s aftermath on its Facebook page.

On Monday, at 6:30 p.m., a tree fell across VFW Drive just south of W. Mountain Street and hit a passing vehicle.

Two passengers were injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Power for much of the area was out because the tree was on a power line.

Earlier, police asked people to avoid the area until the scene was safe.

Police provided an update just after 9 p.m. saying that all power has been fully restored, the tree in the roadway has been removed, and the roads are now reopened to traffic.

At this time, there are no updates on the passengers’ injuries.

