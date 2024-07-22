2 Georgia cities ranked among the most unhealthy in America. Again.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Two Georgia cities are at the bottom of the list of healthiest cities in the U.S. for 2024.

WalletHub compared 182 of the most populated cities in the country and ranked them on 41 key indicators of good health including things like cost of a medical visit to share of physically healthy adults.

Augusta came in at #177 and Columbus at #179. Augusta has moved up one slot from its position at #178 in 2023.

Columbus came in dead last in terms of health care ranked at #182. Augusta fared slightly better at #156. Columbus came in at #174 for food, #163 on fitness and #158 on green space.

Augusta came in at #166 for food, #173 for fitness and #174 for green space.

Perhaps the most alarming: Augusta was ranked #1 in the nation for the highest rate of premature death, tying with Charleston, WV; St. Louis, MO; Huntington, WV; and Baltimore, MD.

Atlanta fared a little better in the rankings, coming in at #21 overall. Metro Atlanta also made the list of top five cities in the country to offer healthy restaurants per capita at #4 and also came in at #4 for fitness.

One odd stat? despite the fact that Columbus was ranked #163 when it comes to fitness, it also boasts one of the lowest average costs of a fitness club membership at #4.

