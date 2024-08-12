19-year-old killed by falling tree during Tropical Storm Debby had just moved to area 2 days before

MOULTRIE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man who was killed when a tree fell on his home in Moultrie during Tropical Storm Debby had just moved to the area days before, according to family friends.

Derrien Razz lived with his aunt, Emonee Porter, and took care of her three young children while she worked the night shift, according to a GoFundMe.

The family had just moved to Moultrie two days before the storm hit.

Porter works as a caregiver. Her charge’s daughter, Liza Zeanah, set up the GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

“Her nephew, Darrion Razz, left the room the kids and Emonee were in to grab something from his room. Just as he was about to leave his room, a 70 +/- year huge pine tree fell on his room and killed him,” Zeanah wrote. “Everyone is devastated! Emonee doesn’t have money to get his body sent from Moultrie to a town in south Florida to be buried by his grandmother.”

Razz was the only fatality from the storm in Georgia.

