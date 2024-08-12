GA man dies after jumping from moving car going 70 mph on I-75

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Georgia man has died after the sheriff’s office said he jumped out of a moving car, according to The Monroe County/Macon Reporter.

Darryl Thompson, 37, of Warner Robins, jumped out of a car going 70 mph on I-75 early Saturday morning. Sheriff Brad Freeman told the Reporter that Thompson had done the same thing on a previous occasion.

Freeman said Thompson’s wife turned around to try to find him but couldn’t. Deputies found him lying on the side of the road. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

“Anyone who knew Andrew knew he was loving, loyal, hard-working and kind. He would do anything to help anyone if they needed it. He was down to earth, easy going, loved trees and nature,” friends wrote on a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses.

Thompson was an organ donor and was able to donate his heart and liver.

