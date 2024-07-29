19-year-old hit over the head with pistol, then robbed, LaGrange police searching for suspect

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — LaGrange Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Barton Street area about an armed robbery.

They arrived and spoke with the victim, Marquise Russell.

Russell said he was in the area of Barton Street when he was flagged down by a teen only known to him as “Big Man.”

Russell and the teen started talking about him wanting to buy a ski mask that Russell had.

Russell told police during the conversation, the teen hit him in the head with a pistol and took his ski mask from him.

Then the suspect ran away.

Police are still searching for the suspect and looking into the incident.

Information about this incident can be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.

