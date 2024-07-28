Person charged with illegal fishing in north GA mountains

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A person was arrested on Saturday for illegally fishing in the north Georgia mountains.
A game warden was called to investigate an illegal fishing complaint on the Chattahoochee River in White County.
The game warden found the unidentified fisherman with 24 trout, one bass, and one non-game fish.
The person was charged with fishing with unlawful equipment and a fishing net was seized along with the fish.
