3 suspects from out of state scam elderly person in Henry County out of $15,000

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department warning residents to be wary of scams targeting the elderly.

In department said that in January, it received a report about an elderly person who was scammed out of $15,000 at a local business.

Three different people approached the victim in the parking lot of a business saying one of them needed money to return to his country.

Then, the suspect asked the elderly person to withdraw money from their account and as a result the victim would get a profit in cash.

Now, the Henry County Police Department has issued three arrest warrants for these suspects.

These three men traveled from out of state to target elderly people in the metro Atlanta area, according to police.

Police reminded citizens that criminals are increasingly targeting elderly people to trick them and steal their money.

