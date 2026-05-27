U.S. Men’s National Team arrives in metro Atlanta ahead of FIFA World Cup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — We are weeks away from the start of the FIFA World Cup across North America, including in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, the official roster for the U.S. Men’s National Team was announced. Shortly after, the team boarded a plane and headed to metro Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Cory James was in downtown Fayetteville on Tuesday night as the team arrived at their hotel to nothing but excitement near Trilith Studios.

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Hundreds of people stood along Iver Place chanting and cheering as players high-fived fans, took pictures and signed autographs.

“This is surreal, it’s like being one with the team and fans just being a whole community, it’s something to really, really take in,” one fan said.

Prince Watson, a 9-year-old soccer forward and striker, was taking it in with his brother and father. He said there was one person he was hoping to see.

“Christian Pulisic,” Watson said.

“What do you like about him?” James asked.

“He has great striking position and plays soccer a lot,” he replied.

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Sandra McFarland owns a business near the team’s hotel and says she is looking forward to having more people in town during the World Cup.

“In the world of sports it’s like the super bowl so, we love having U.S. soccer here. We’re thrilled about what it’s going to bring to our town and commerce and community, we’re excited,” McFarland said.

Earlier this month, The Arthur M. Blank US Soccer National Training Center opened in Fayetteville.

Starting Wednesday morning, the team will start training at the brand new facility.

Channel 2 Action News will be there and have all the latest starting on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

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