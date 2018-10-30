  • 'We don't feel safe:' Students want change after criminals target AUC

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - Students from Morehouse met Monday night with police at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church near campus.

    The meeting comes during a safety crisis around the community.

    Channel 2 Action News plotted the location of nearly half-a-dozen crimes targeting students in the past month.

    "Students don't feel secure around the neighborhood," one student said.

