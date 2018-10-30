'We don't feel safe:' Students want change after criminals target AUC

ATLANTA - Students from Morehouse met Monday night with police at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church near campus.
The meeting comes during a safety crisis around the community.
Channel 2 Action News plotted the location of nearly half-a-dozen crimes targeting students in the past month.
"Students don't feel secure around the neighborhood," one student said.
The plan students and former students hope keep each other safe, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
