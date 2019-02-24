$19M worth of cocaine found inside pineapple shipment at Savannah port

A shipment of fresh pineapples to Savannah contained more than just tart tropical treats, authorities said.
Over $19 million worth of cocaine was found inside 450 packages hidden among the fruit at the Savannah seaport last November, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a Friday news release. The packages were shipped from Cartagena, Colombia.
A field test confirmed the packages, which weighed over 1,150 pounds, contained cocaine, the release said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Flight instructor dies after plane crashes into home in Florida
- Neighbors heartbroken after homeless man found beaten to death in Grant Park
- Police say thieves broke into NFL player's car, stole playbook
In 2016, more than $6 million worth of cocaine was seized at the same port inside a container of frozen pineapples, AJC.com previously reported. The shipment, which was from Costa Rica, included nearly 350 pounds of cocaine.
On Tuesday, about $40,000 worth of cocaine was found inside Honduran decorative figures at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport by the CBP.
The agency said it seizes more than 5,000 pounds of drugs on a typical day from ports of entry throughout the U.S.
Both the Colombian and Honduran incidents remain under investigation.
This article was written by Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}