$19M worth of cocaine found inside pineapple shipment at Savannah port

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    A shipment of fresh pineapples to Savannah contained more than just tart tropical treats, authorities said. 

    Over $19 million worth of cocaine was found inside 450 packages hidden among the fruit at the Savannah seaport last November, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a Friday news release. The packages were shipped from Cartagena, Colombia.

    A field test confirmed the packages, which weighed over 1,150 pounds, contained cocaine, the release said.

    In 2016, more than $6 million worth of cocaine was seized at the same port inside a container of frozen pineapples, AJC.com previously reported. The shipment, which was from Costa Rica, included nearly 350 pounds of cocaine.

    On Tuesday, about $40,000 worth of cocaine was found inside Honduran decorative figures at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport by the CBP.

    The agency said it seizes more than 5,000 pounds of drugs on a typical day from ports of entry throughout the U.S.

    Both the Colombian and Honduran incidents remain under investigation.

