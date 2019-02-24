ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a group of thieves who they say broke into an NFL player's SUV and stole his playbook.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden has learned that a group of men broke in to Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber's SUV around 5 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
The incident happened outside of the Post Alexander high-rise in Buckhead. Police say the men stole Barber's team-issued tablet, which stores playbook, along with his passport and other belongings.
Barber is an Alpharetta native who played football at Milton High School and Auburn University.
