  • Atlanta rapper T.I.'s sister, Precious Harris, dies after serious car crash

    Updated:

    Precious Harris, sister of Atlanta rapper T.I., has died, a family member confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

    T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., halted work on his VH1 show “Family Hustle” last week after his sister was involved in a car crash in Atlanta and  taken to the hospital.

    Harris, 66, had been on life support since the crash.

    Family and friends began offering condolences on social media Friday afternoon.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories