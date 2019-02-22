Precious Harris, sister of Atlanta rapper T.I., has died, a family member confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., halted work on his VH1 show “Family Hustle” last week after his sister was involved in a car crash in Atlanta and taken to the hospital.
Harris, 66, had been on life support since the crash.
Family and friends began offering condolences on social media Friday afternoon.
From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven 👼🏾❤️🦋mama girl you know ima miss you💔.... I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting... no more asthma attacks... damn but baby I am going to miss you 😓
Keeping my brother TI in my prayers in the loss of sister, Precious Harris.— Jared Sawyer Jr. (@JaredSawyerJr) February 22, 2019
Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. pic.twitter.com/DCXaBIS6Lt
