ATLANTA - T.I. and Tiny have halted production on their VH1 show “Family Hustle,” while the rapper’s sister is in the hospital.
T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., halted work on the show’s latest season after he learned his sister, Precious Harris, was involved in a car crash and was taken to the hospital.
According to TMZ, Precious Harris “hit a pole, which triggered an asthma attack. The 66-year-old -- who often appears on the show -- was taken to a hospital where she's now in ICU.”
TRENDING STORIES:
Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris posted a photo with her sister-in-law on Instagram, asking for prayers, as did Precious Harris’ daughter, Kamaya.
Our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}