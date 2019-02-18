DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - An off-duty U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a man in a Walmart parking lot, police confirmed Monday.
Douglasville police say that O.L. Jones shot 45-year-old Johnathan Liddell of Austell outside the Walmart off Thornton Road before 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found Liddell dead inside his car.
We're working to learn more about the officer and what led up to the shooting on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Douglasville Police say 45 year old was shot killed in Walmart parking lot by O.L. Jones, an off-duty Department of Homeland Security ICE officer. No charges have been filed while investigation continues pic.twitter.com/IrLln1mKVW— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 18, 2019
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus spoke with a witness Sunday who said he heard the man yell at his wife to grab his badge.
“I look over to see what it was, and I see the guy yelling at the other guy, telling him to put his hands up, and he had his gun drawn on the guy in the car," Eric Wright said.
There are no charges or arrests at this time as the investigation continues.
A spokesman for ICE southern region office sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News and our partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“On Feb. 17 an off-duty officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) discharged a personally owned firearm in Douglas County, Georgia, resulting in the death of one person.
The ERO officer was not on duty at the time of the incident and was traveling in a personally owned vehicle with his wife and children. Douglasville police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. Additionally, ICE's Office of Professional Responsibility investigates ICE officer-involved shootings in coordination with our law enforcement partners. Due to those ongoing investigations no additional information is available at this time.”
