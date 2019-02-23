Man found beaten to death in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA - Neighbors say they are worried for their safety after they say someone beat a man to death by a gas station in southeast Atlanta.
Police found a 52-year-old man dead on Boulevard Street around 9 a.m. Friday. Investigators believe he died from blunt force trauma to the head.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is in southeast Atlanta, where police have offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
We're working to learn more about the victim and possible suspects, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES
- Be alert: Strong to severe storms possible tonight, Sunday morning
- Atlanta rapper T.I.'s sister, Precious Harris, dies after serious car crash
- Judge sets R. Kelly's bond at $1 million, orders singer to have no contact with minors
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}