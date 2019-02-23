0 Judge sets R. Kelly's bond at $1 million, orders singer to have no contact with minors

CHICAGO - A Cook County judge set a $1 million bond for R&B singer R. Kelly during a court hearing Saturday afternoon, a day after he was charged with 10 counts of felony criminal sexual abuse involving minors.

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, turned himself into a Chicago police precinct Friday night.

Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. said he set the amount to equal $250,000 for each of the four people Kelly is charged with sexually abusing. Kelly is required to post $100,000 to be released.

The judge also ordered Kelly to have no contact with any of the alleged victims or anyone under the age of 18 and turn over his passport.

A prosecutor said during Saturday's hearing that Kelly met one of the alleged victims at a 2008 trial, where a jury acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges. The prosecutor said the girl was sexually abused between 2009 and 2010.

Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg claimed that one of the victims is the same person in the child pornography case.

"One of the cases seems to be a rehash he was acquitted for. Double jeopardy should apply to everyone," Greenberg said.

The charges come after years of allegations directed at Kelly, accusing the now-52-year-old of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. Through his lawyers, he has consistently denied them.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr learned how Atlanta accusers played a role in the investigation days before Friday's indictment.

Gerald Griggs, an Atlanta attorney for accusers against Kelly, said he and his clients pointed prosecutors toward more tape evidence and victims while they push for charges in Fulton County.

Griggs represents the parents of Joycelyn Savage, who has been living with the singer and attended the hearing Saturday. Her parents said Kelly has kept Savage from them for years, which has been showcased in a recent docuseries.

Information from The Associated Press and ABC News was used in this report.

