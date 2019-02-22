COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Singer R. Kelly was charged Friday with 10 counts of felony criminal sexual abuse involving four minors, according to the Cook County Prosecutor's Office.
The victims are between 13 and 16 years old, according to prosecutors.
Friday’s charges come after years of allegations directed at Kelly, accusing the now 52-year-old of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. Through his lawyers, he has consistently denied them.
Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, is one of the top-selling recording artists of all time. He has won multiple Grammys, including for his hit-song, “I Believe I Can Fly.”
Jurors acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial. Those charges stemmed from a video prosecutors alleged showed Kelly having sex with a girl as young as 13.
Attorney Michael Avenatti said last week that he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of Kelly having sex with an underage girl.
On Friday, Avenatti seemed to announce the charges against Kelly with a two word tweet: “It’s over.”
“After 25 years of serial sexual abuse and assault of underage girls, the day of reckoning for R. Kelly has arrived,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet.
After 25 years of serial sexual abuse and assault of underage girls, the day of reckoning for R Kelly has arrived.— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 22, 2019
ABC News, The Associated Press and the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
