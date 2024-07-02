Woman seriously injured when SUV hits deer in north GA has died

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who was seriously injured when the SUV she was a passenger in struck a deer in north Georgia on Saturday has died.

According to Habersham County Coroner Kasey McEntire, Ellen Fiorenza, 72, of Conyers died Monday afternoon at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville from her injuries.

She was a passenger in a Toyota Venza traveling north on Ga. 15/Expressway 441 north of Hollywood when the deer ran in front of the SUV, struck it, and was thrown through the windshield, Georgia State Patrol reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened near Tom Born Road.

Officials did not specify if the driver was injured.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

GA family's entire savings account wiped out in seconds by criminals

©2024 Cox Media Group