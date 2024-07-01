Atlanta pizza restaurant makes list of top 50 pizzerias in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. — An Atlanta pizza joint has landed a spot on a list of the top 50 pizzerias in the U.S.

Antico Pizza Napoletana was ranked number 35 on a list by 50 top Pizza, which is an Italian guide to pizza around the world.

The organization ranks pizzerias by sending anonymous inspectors to pizza places around the world.

The restaurant has several locations around metro Atlanta including in Midtown, Tucker, Alpharetta and at the Battery.

The restaurants offer traditional Italian pizzas like the Margherita, San Gennaro and Diavola as well as a variety of white pizzas and calzones.

The restaurant was honored in a ceremony in New York City on June 25.

