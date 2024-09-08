Woman dies in crash on I-75 south in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died in a crash on Saturday in Bibb County.

At about 2:12 p.m., deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Interstate 75, south of Sardis Church Road.

Investigators say a Kia Sorento and a Toyota Camry collided on I-75 South.

The driver of the Kia was taken to a local hospital and was stable.

The driver of the Toyota, Kaitlyn Mackenzie Hermans, 23, died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak to a fatality investigator.

