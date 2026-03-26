Threats to kill VA employees land Georgia man in federal prison

HINESVILLE, Ga. — A 44-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison for threatening to kill employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs and the families of police officers.

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On Monday, a judge sentenced Alexis Beatles, 44, of Hinesville to 70 months in prison. He’s also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and serve three years of supervised release.

The sentence follows Beatles’ conviction in September 2025 on two counts of interstate communications with threats to injure another.

According to court records, Beatles called a VA hotline in December 2024 and threatened to crash his car into the Savannah VA Clinic, use explosives against police and kill the children of any officers who tried to arrest him.

During the sentencing, prosecutors introduced evidence from Beatles’ social media accounts. In several posts, Beatles declared himself to be a terrorist and celebrated other terrorist attacks. These details were presented following a two-day trial in September 2025 where a federal jury found him guilty.

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David Spilker, Special Agent in Charge with the VA Office of Inspector General’s Southeast Field Office, noted the importance of the legal outcome.

“This sentence demonstrates the VA-OIG’s commitment to protecting veterans, VA employees and federal property,” Spilker said. “The VA-OIG thanks the US Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners for their efforts in this investigation.”

Brad Snider, Senior Supervisory Special Agent of the FBI Savannah office, described the threats as reckless and violent.

“Beatles’ reckless and violent threats against Department of Veterans Affairs employees and law enforcement officers were deeply disturbing and have no place in our society,” Snider said. He added that the conviction sends a message that threats against veterans and first responders will not be tolerated.

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The initial arrest in January 2025 required a coordinated effort between federal agents and local authorities, including the Savannah Police Department’s SWAT and Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams.

Beatles will serve the 70-month term in the federal prison system, which does not offer parole.

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