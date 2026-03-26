‘Detergent duo’ accused in multi-town shoplifting spree

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two south Georgia women are facing a laundry list of charges after deputies said their alleged crime spree was anything but ‘clean.’

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Coffee County deputies said Tawanda Tucker, 40, and Amanda Nelson, 44, stole laundry detergent and other household items from multiple stores across several towns in one day.

Authorities say the pair’s latest stop was a Dollar General on Highway 158 East on Tuesday, where they allegedly worked together to pull off the theft.

Deputies say Nelson distracted the store clerk by keeping them occupied in conversation, while Tucker moved through the store, loading a cart with items including laundry detergent, air fresheners, and plug-in products.

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The two then left the store without paying, but authorities say their getaway didn’t stay “fresh” for long.

With help from the community and a follow-up investigation, deputies identified the suspects and uncovered what they describe as a broader pattern.

Officials say similar thefts were reported earlier that same day in Pearson, Alma, and Willacoochee.

Under Georgia law, each shoplifting incident is charged separately in the jurisdiction where it occurred. As a result:

In Pearson, both women face misdemeanor theft by shoplifting charges.

In Alma, Tucker faces a misdemeanor shoplifting charge, while Nelson is charged as a party to the crime.

In Willacoochee, where the value of the stolen items exceeded $500, both suspects face felony theft by shoplifting charges.

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Felony shoplifting in Georgia carries a possible sentence of one to ten years in prison.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could be filed as agencies continue working together across jurisdictions.

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