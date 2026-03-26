Neighbors fighting new Chick-fil-A set to go up

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Smyrna City Council has approved a development that would bring a Chick-fil-A restaurant and 45 townhomes, despite concerns from some nearby residents about traffic and public safety.

On March 16, the council voted 4-3 to approve the project near South Cobb Drive and Oakdale Road.

Neighbors who live nearby told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that the area is already difficult to navigate and warned that adding a high-traffic business could make conditions worse.

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“It’s a five-point intersection, and it’s very unique to all of Smyrna,” said Mike Kennedy, a concerned homeowner. “We just feel that the high intensity traffic generated, like a Chick-fil-A restaurant, is not suitable for the neighborhood or the land use itself.”

Kennedy also raised concerns about safety in the area.

“Public safety is definitely a concern there,” he said. “Within the proposed development itself, there will be three school bus stops, seven total, for all of Oakdale Road.”

At least one councilmember also raised concerns during the discussion, noting a previous rezoning approval for the property included a promise that there would be no drive-thru restaurant on the site.

City leaders said the newly approved plan is smaller than what is already allowed under the property’s current zoning.

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The site is currently zoned for 163 multifamily housing units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space. The new proposal reduces that to 45 townhomes and 5,000 square feet of commercial space.

A traffic study commissioned by the developer found the proposed project would generate fewer trips than what could be built under the current zoning.

The project is not final. Because South Cobb Drive is also State Route 280, any changes to access points or road improvements must still be reviewed and approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

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