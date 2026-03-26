Remains discovered at Gwinnett construction site identified as man missing since 2020

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Human skeletal remains found during a construction project in Gwinnett County have now been identified as a man who had been missing for nearly five years.

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The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office, in partnership with the Lawrenceville Police Department, confirmed the remains belong to Timothy Mitchell Williams, who was last seen in 2020.

The remains were first discovered on February 10, 2025, by construction workers expanding Northside Hospital Gwinnett near Highway 316 at the Duluth Highway (Highway 120) exit. Authorities responded to the scene, but despite an extensive search, only partial skeletal remains were recovered at the time, and investigators were unable to immediately identify the individual.

Over the next year, investigators reviewed numerous missing persons cases, ruling out multiple possibilities while continuing to search for answers.

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Early in the investigation, a forensic sketch was created using the skull’s anatomical features by a Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist to help generate leads.

To move the case forward, officials partnered with Othram, a forensic genealogy company, through its DNASolves program. In early 2026, genetic genealogy analysis led investigators to possible relatives of the unidentified person.

Investigators with the medical examiner’s office contacted those individuals and learned about Williams, who had been reported missing in 2020.

Working alongside Gwinnett County police, authorities obtained a DNA sample from Williams’ mother. That sample was compared with DNA extracted from the remains, resulting in an identification.

Williams was last known to be alive on July 18, 2020. During his final conversation with his mother, he reportedly told her to keep his cell phone and said he would call her later. He was never heard from again.

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His last known location was near his home in Duluth.

Family members describe Williams as a devoted son, brother, and friend. He was passionate about sports and skiing, loved animals, and cared for numerous pets throughout his life, including several dogs and even iguanas. He was also a business owner who took pride in his work.

Officials extended their condolences to Williams’ family and thanked the multiple agencies and partners involved in identifying him.

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