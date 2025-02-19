Sketch released of victim after skull found by construction workers in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County officials are working tirelessly to identify a man after construction workers found a human skull last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office said they were called to the area of University Parkway and Duluth Highway.

According to officials, construction workers were working in the area of Northside Gwinnett Hospital when they found a human skull.

TRENDING STORIES:

Based on the skull, Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist Kelly Lawson created a drawing of what investigators believe the victim looked like.

He is believed to be between 35 to 70 years old. No other skeletal remains were found after a search of the area.

Anyone with information on the identity of the victim is urged to contact the Lawrenceville Police Department at 770-963-2443 or the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office at 678-442-3160.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group