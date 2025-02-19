Get your free COVID-19 tests while you can

WASHINGTON D.C. — The US government has provided free COVID-19 test kits through the US Postal Service for years, but that could be coming to an end soon.

You can complete the form at CovidTests.gov and the US Postal Service will mail you four free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost to you.

The Washington Post reports that officials at the Department of Health and Human Services were considering destroying the roughly 160 million tests that remain in storage.

The agency originally announced they were shutting down that website on Tuesday at 8 p.m. But a half hour before the planned shutdown, a spokesman said the website would remain open for now and the tests would not be destroyed and “will remain in inventory until they meet their expiration date.”

When you visit the website, all you need to do is provide your name and address.

The tests should ship within a week or two.

If you don’t have access to the internet or have trouble ordering online, you can call and order at 800-232-0233.

