5 Georgia airports at risk for collisions, FAA report says

ATLANTA — Five Georgia airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the busiest airport in the world, are on the FAA’s latest list for high risk of collisions.

The report from the FAA considers a “hot spot” as “a runway safety-related problem area on an airport that presents increased risk during surface operations.

“Typically, it is a complex or confusing taxiway/taxiway or taxiway/runway intersection. The area of increased risk has either a history of or potential for runway incursions or surface incidents, due to a variety of causes, such as but not limited to: airport layout, traffic flow, airport marking, signage and lighting, situational awareness, and training.”

We reached out to the Hartsfield-Jackson, and it said that the list “is not a negative connotation, it is more for awareness.”

The report lists collision hot spots for airports across the country, and Georgia has five on the list, including two in metro Atlanta.

The biggest airport in Georgia on the list is Hartsfield-Jackson. The other airport from metro Atlanta is DeKalb Peachtree Airport.

“A hot spot is an area of heightened awareness for flight crews to be cognizant of when traversing the airfield. The FAA designates hot spots at airports based on historical runway incursions, airfield layout/geometry, the number of aircraft movements in the area, etc. Twys C and D at the intersection of both 8L/26R and 8R/26L are the most traveled taxiways at ATL simply because of the airlines moving aircraft from the passenger ramps to remote parking, and vice versa,” Hartsfield-Jackson told us on Thursday.

The other Georgia airports on the list are Augusta Regional, Savannah Hilton Head International and Columbus Airport.

Most of the issues that the report raises include planes taxiing along the wrong taxiway, short distances between parallel runways, or pilots needing to navigate taxiways with heavy vehicle traffic.

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“The FAA for many years has published a ‘hot spot’ list showing pilots where incidents have occurred on runways and taxiways at airports nationwide,” an FAA spokesperson told USA Today. “The purpose is to alert pilots to be extra attentive when operating in these locations, which are typically complex or confusing intersections.”

The report comes as federal officials have been raising concerns about an overtaxed and understaffed air traffic control system for years, especially after a series of close calls at airports.

“While these events are incredibly rare, our safety system is showing clear signs of strain that we cannot ignore,” Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, told a Senate panel during a hearing in 2023.

Homendy warned that air traffic and staffing shortages have surged since the pandemic.

She said there has been a “lack of meaningful” training — and more reliance on computer-based instruction — by the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines, and too many irregular work schedules among pilots and air traffic controllers.

“Where you end up with that is distraction, fatigue,” she told the aviation subcommittee. “You are missing things, you are forgetting things.”

In total, the report lists more than 150 airports across the country with collision hot spots.

“ATL has made a lot of efforts to reduce risk at these intersections through the years.... the end goal is, of course, a more safe airfield,” Hartsfield-Jackson said.

CLICK HERE to read the full report.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

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