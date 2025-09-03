Georgia man convicted for death threats against VA workers, federal employees

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A coastal Georgia man was convicted after a two-day trial after making threats to kill staff at the Department of Veterans, other federal employees and Americans, at large.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 44-year-old Alexis Beatles was arrested in January by members of the Savannah Police Department SWAT Team and the FBI.

“VA personnel and the veterans they serve should feel safe while working and receiving care within VA facilities,” Special Agent in Charge David Spilker, with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s Southeast Field Office, said in a statement.

At trial, prosecutors described how Beatles made threats by phone to the VA hotline in December 2024, making demands and threatening to kill VA staff and other federal workers if they were not met.

During these calls, federal officials said Beatles threatened to crash his car into the Savannah VA Clinic, “destroy” U.S. citizens, rig his home with explosives to harm police officers, and kill the children of officers attempting to arrest him.

“Those who make threats against members of our community in violation of federal law will be held accountable,” Margaret E. Heap, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said.

Beatles now faces up to 10 years in prison, followed by supervised release and is not eligible for parole.

“Threats of violence against federal employees and our communities will never be tolerated,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

