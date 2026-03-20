State gas tax suspension to make dent in high price at the pump. Some worry it’s not enough

ATLANTA — You could soon see savings at the gas pump after the governor signed a gas tax suspension Friday. But some are worried it won’t be enough.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was live along Hill Street in southeast Atlanta with what some drivers are saying about that.

Sometimes it’s hard to get people to talk about different topics. Not this time. Everybody has something to say about high gas prices.

At the BP station down the street from the state capitol on Memorial Drive, gas is $4.19 a gallon, up 20 cents since Thursday.

John Jacobs, who delivers beer to convenience stores, says sky-high gas prices are forcing him to do more work.

“They’re loading our trucks up with loads because they don’t want to drive all the trucks because of the gas prices. So they actually got me doing extra loads because the gas prices are, so yeah. This is bad, man,” Jacobs said.

Barely a mile away, Republicans and Democrats cheered as Gov. Brian Kemp signed a 60-day gas tax suspension.

It will bring gas down about 33 cents a gallon for two months.

Kemp says it will take a few days but drivers should see lower prices soon. How soon depends on the retailer. Busier ones should see lower prices first as they turn over supply quicker.

In the coming days and week as retailers get new shipments of motor fuel, those prices on the billboards will not include the 33-cent excise tax on gasoline and the 37-cent tax on diesel fuel.

Back on Memorial Drive, Jacobs says he will appreciate seeing these high prices come down, but he’s worried that even with the gas tax suspension, it won’t be enough.

“I don’t think that’s enough for these trucks. These trucks go all across Georgia. Alabama line, state line, yeah, we move. So I don’t think that’s enough. We need a little bit more,” Jacobs said.

But that’s all the state can do to affect gas prices. The rest depends on how long the conflict in the Middle East lasts.

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