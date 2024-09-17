Missing man’s vehicle was found near GA train tracks. His body was found nearly 70 miles away

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is working to learn how a missing man was found almost an hour away from his vehicle.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, Bibb County 911 received a call about a missing person identified as Viet Vo.

The next day, it was reported that Vo’s vehicle was found near the train tracks on Broadway in Macon.

When Bibb County deputies arrived they found Vo’s vehicle unoccupied.

That same day, Bibb County investigators were contacted by Jonesboro police who said they found Vo’s body at a gas station.

Macon is about 70 miles or an hour and 15 minutes from Jonesboro.

On Sept. 13, deputies arrested Jamarion Neville, 25, in connection to Vo’s death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

