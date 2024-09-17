Woman walks into home, shoots her sister before turning gun on herself

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Two women were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a Georgia home Sunday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., Chatham County police were called to a home on Windfield Drive.

When officers arrived they found two women dead from gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police the women were sisters.

According to the witnesses, one sister went inside the home and shot the other sister before turning the gun on herself.

Their ages and identities were not released.

Autopsy results are pending for both women. The investigation is ongoing.

Chatham County police said no other information will be released at this time.

