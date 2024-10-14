Missing 3-year-old GA boy identified as victim in crash

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia authorities learned that a child reported missing was involved in a fatal crash.

Just before 4 a.m., on Monday, Bibb County dispatch received a call about a crash on Riverside Drive, south of North Crest Boulevard.

Bibb County deputies were called to a hotel in the 3900 block of Riverside Drive regarding a missing person.

While investigating, deputies found the missing person nearby unresponsive. The missing person was identified as a three-year-old boy.

Investigators said the child had been hit by an unknown vehicle. Bibb County Dep. Coroner Richard Robinson pronounced the child dead at the scene.

The next of kin was notified. The victim’s body will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

Bibb County officials are working to learn details surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak with a fatality investigator.

