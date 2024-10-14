Man shot, killed at party in Atlanta's Summerhill neighborhood

ATLANTA — Officers are investigating a Sunday night homicide in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood.
An Atlanta police spokesperson said that officers received a call around 9:30 p.m. about a shooting at a party.
Officers then found a dead man in his 20s who has still not been identified.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
A police spokesperson told Gehlbach that the homeowner shot and killed the man during a party, but no motive has been established.
The shooting happened blocks away from Center Parc Stadium which was formerly Turner Field.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta radio personality, comedian Wanda Smith has died
- Former GA school resource officer arrested after GBI investigates his interactions with students
- Drugstore owner describes heist as South Fulton police search for criminals
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group