Man shot, killed at party in Atlanta's Summerhill neighborhood

ATLANTA — Officers are investigating a Sunday night homicide in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood.

An Atlanta police spokesperson said that officers received a call around 9:30 p.m. about a shooting at a party.

Officers then found a dead man in his 20s who has still not been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

A police spokesperson told Gehlbach that the homeowner shot and killed the man during a party, but no motive has been established.

The shooting happened blocks away from Center Parc Stadium which was formerly Turner Field.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group