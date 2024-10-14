Drugstore owner describes heist as South Fulton police search for criminals

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — All Linda Davis can do now is watch the security footage of thieves stealing thousands in cash and drugs after breaking into her pharmacy.

“It was devastating,” Davis told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna. “I drew the floor plan for this place. I put these shelves up, and I drilled this stuff to the wall. I literally put this place together piece by piece.”

Security footage shows her security being bypassed piece by piece.

As two men seemed to act as lookouts, another man sawed through the back door, crawled on the floor to avoid a motion detector, and broke through a bathroom wall to get into an office and disable the alarm.

According to the incident report, employees showed up at the Old National Pharmacy on Old National Highway on Thursday morning to find it had been ransacked and robbed.

The pharmacy owner told police she could tell that the robbers had gotten off with bags of money and Percocet. It’s unclear what else they were able to get.

“I saw him on the camera, where he cherrypicked through. He was reading the labels and was looking for what he wanted,” Davis said.

Davis says the three men walked out with thousands in cash, along with narcotics like oxycodone, morphine, and other drugs that can be broken down and sold.

“Those drugs are now on the street. And it goes directly against what we stand for. Our pharmacists take an oath to save lives and do no harm, and now those drugs are on the street, and they are going to potentially kill someone’s loved one,” Davis said.

South Fulton police are still looking for the people responsible. A police spokesperson says they believe this may be connected to a similar situation in Dekalb County.

