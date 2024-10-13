Duluth officer spots suspicious car next to closed business. Now, the driver is behind bars

DULUTH, Ga. — A Duluth police officer’s quick action led to a driver being arrested.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Duluth Ofc. Van Buren spotted a suspicious vehicle next to a closed business.

Buren approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver.

According to Duluth police, Buren noticed a white substance on the steering wheel and in the driver’s nose. While searching the vehicle, Buren found a small glass vial containing a white powdery substance and $6,450 in cash.

Duluth officials said the substance tested positive for Ketamine and weighed 7.4 grams.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). It distorts perceptions of sight and sound and makes the user feel disconnected and not in control. Ketamine, along with the other ‘club drugs,’ has become popular among teens and young adults at dance clubs and ‘raves.’

The driver, whose identity was not released, was charged with possession of a Schedule III substance, loitering and prowling.

The department praised Buren for getting illegal drugs off the streets.

“Let’s give a big shout-out to Officer Van Buren for his attentiveness and hard work. His vigilance led to another successful arrest and removal of illegal substances from our streets,” the Duluth Police Department said.

