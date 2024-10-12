Shots fired at Douglas County High School came from people who knew artists performing at pep rally

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, shots were fired in the parking lot of Douglas County High School while students were having a pep rally.

Although no one was hurt, Douglas County Schools police asked Douglasville police to investigate.

Police say they learned that a fight had broken out between several adults in the parking lot of the school’s gym where students were having a homecoming pep rally.

They believe those adults were “associated with artists invited by the school to entertain at the rally.”

At one point, one of the suspects who was in his car fired three shots into the air. That person was able to drive away in a Mercedes before other officers arrived.

Douglasville police says their investigation may take some time because there were a lot of people “associated with the artists” who performed at Douglas County and New Manchester High Schools.

“Although no students or faculty were injured, we take anyone who would discharge a firearm on school property as a serious threat to our community. They will be identified, arrested, and prosecuted to fullest extent of the law,” police wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information on what might have led up to the fight should call police at 678-293-1823.

