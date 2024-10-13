2 accused of stealing $2K worth of items part of crew targeting stores across metro Atlanta

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Police said two suspects who stole thousands of dollars worth of clothes, are a part of a crew targeting stores in metro Atlanta.

On Oct. 4, just before 8 p.m., two men entered the City Gear on Fairview Road in Ellenwood.

Henry County police said the two suspects were spotted picking up several items, including hooded sweatshirts and sweatpants totaling $2,000.

Police said the suspects left the store without paying for the items. According to police, the suspects are part of a crew targeting clothing stores in the metro Atlanta area.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspects can call Det. E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. You can also text tips, videos, and photos to 770-220-7009.

