1 dead after small plane crashes in Georgia neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person is dead after a small plane crashed in a Georgia neighborhood Sunday night.

It happened along East 66th Street in Savannah just before 10 p.m.

“The pilot is deceased, and the passenger has minor injuries,” Savannah police posted on X, adding, “No one on the ground was injured.”

Savannah Professional Firefighters Association posted a photograph of a mangled plane on the ground in front of a house.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Police said the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2024 Cox Media Group