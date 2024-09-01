GSP, law enforcement officials to hold checkpoints during Labor Day Weekend

GEORGIA — Labor Day Weekend is here and Georgia State Patrol, along with the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) will conduct high visibility patrols on interstates and secondary roads, looking for unsafe driving behaviors that put travelers at risk, officials say.

Labor Day Weekend last year, troopers say they investigated 552 crashes, resulting in 15 fatality crashes, 9 fatalities, and 321 injuries, with 26 total fatalities statewide. Troopers also made 379 arrests for those driving under the influence.

“As summer comes to an unofficial close with the upcoming Labor Day Travel period, we know that many families and friends will be traveling on Georgia roadways. AAA expects overall travel to increase by 9% compared to last year, and TSA projects this to be the busiest Labor Day Travel Period on record,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens, III, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

“We urge all drivers to prioritize safety for themselves, their passengers, and the motoring public. This means buckling up, ensuring that all children are properly restrained, minimizing distractions, staying focused on the roadway, and making responsible decisions. We want everyone to arrive safely at their destinations and we ask that all drivers do their part to keep our roadways safe. If you encounter an issue while traveling through Georgia, please don’t hesitate to call GSP, said Colonel Hitchens.”

Officials say the 78-hour holiday travel period begins Friday, August 30, at 6 p.m., and ends Monday, September 2, at 11:59 p.m. GSP and MCCD will focus on seatbelt violations, speeding violations, distracted drivers, those driving under the influence, and other dangerous driving behaviors that could lead to crashes.

Numbers from traffic stops will be posted on the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s X, formerly Twitter account throughout the holiday weekend.

